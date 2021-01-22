BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

With N32trn debt, Buhari justifies deficit budgeting

…charges FIRS to up tax collection

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari justified Nigeria’s resort to deficit budgeting

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, justified Nigeria’s resort to deficit budgeting, saying it was due to declining revenues, which has upped the country’s debt burden to about N32 trillion. Against this backdrop, the president said the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has his mandate to speedily put measures in place to fully implement programmes to…

