With some 6.3 percent Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) sitting in the balance sheets of Nigerian banks, the system is already showing signs of stress, the World Bank warned on Tuesday as it raised doubts on the country’s 1.8 percent economic growth projection for 2021. “Despite the harsh operating environment, the banking system has proven generally resilient,…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login