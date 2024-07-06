Why trade deficits aren’t always a bad thing

“You can’t judge a book by its cover.” This timeless adage reminds us that appearances can be deceiving. Just as the true value of a book lies beyond its cover, the true implications of trade deficits go far deeper than surface-level perceptions.

Often, trade deficits are hastily labelled as signs of economic decline and instability, sparking fear and concern. However, a closer examination reveals a more complex and nuanced reality.

Trade deficits occur when a country imports more goods and services than it exports. This situation often raises alarms about economic health and competitiveness.

However, economists argue that they are not inherently harmful and can even signal robust economic activity under certain conditions.

Thus, the concept is multi-faceted, and its implications vary widely depending on the economic context and structural factors of the country in question.

Several developing nations, including Vietnam, India, and Ethiopia, have demonstrated how trade deficits, when managed effectively, can contribute to economic growth and development.

Vietnam: A Case Study

Vietnam’s economic journey exemplifies how trade deficits can pave the way for remarkable growth. During the 1990s, Vietnam actively imported capital goods and technology, which were essential for building a robust manufacturing base.

By embracing foreign direct investment (FDI) and creating an investor-friendly environment, Vietnam attracted multinational corporations seeking a cost-effective and competitive manufacturing hub in the region.

These initial trade deficits were strategic investments, laying the groundwork for an impressive export surge. By the early 2000s, Vietnam had transitioned to consistent trade surpluses.

In 2020, its exports reached a staggering $292.48 billion, representing a 2.72 percent increase from the previous year, according to data from Macrotrends. Key export products included electronics, textiles, and footwear. The influx of imported machinery and technology played a pivotal role in developing these industries.

Vietnam’s export-oriented approach fueled economic growth, creating jobs, increasing income levels, and improving living standards. Poverty reduction was a significant outcome. As trade deficits transformed into surpluses, more people benefited from the expanding economy.

In 2023, Vietnam’s nominal GDP will reach an estimated $433.3 billion, ranking it fifth in Southeast Asia. This places Vietnam on par with Malaysia and above countries such as Myanmar, Cambodia, Brunei, Laos, and East Timor, as reported by Vietnam News.

The growth rate was approximately 5.05 percent. By the end of 2024, Vietnam’s GDP is forecast to reach about $469.7 billion, maintaining its position as the fifth-largest economy in the region.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that Vietnam’s economic growth will be close to 6 percent in 2024, supported by strong external demand, resilient foreign investment, and accommodative policies.

Vietnam experienced a significant increase in FDI in 2023. Total FDI reached $36.6 billion, representing a remarkable rise of 32.1 percent from the previous year.

The country attracted 3,188 newly licensed projects, a 57 percent increase year-over-year, with major investments in the energy, manufacturing, and real estate sectors.

The Vietnamese government has implemented policies and reforms to attract foreign investment, creating a business-friendly environment with attractive incentives, tax breaks, and streamlined regulations.

In summary, Vietnam’s transformation from trade deficits to economic growth exemplifies how strategic policies and foreign investment can propel a developing nation forward.

India: Strategic management of trade deficits

India consistently runs trade deficits due to its substantial demand for imported goods, including oil, machinery, and technology. In 2020, India’s trade deficit stood at approximately $98.56 billion.

These imports play a crucial role in supporting India’s expanding manufacturing and service sectors. The “Make in India” initiative aims to transform India into a global manufacturing hub.

By encouraging both domestic and foreign investment, India has bolstered its industrial base. Sectors like automotive, electronics, and pharmaceuticals have witnessed significant growth. India’s IT and services sector, among the world’s largest, thrives despite trade deficits.

Importing advanced technology and software has positioned India as a global leader in IT services. In 2020, IT services exports reached an impressive $147 billion, creating millions of jobs and contributing significantly to GDP.

India’s strategic approach to trade deficits shows that they can coexist with economic expansion when managed wisely.

Ethiopia: Infrastructure-driven growth

Ethiopia presents a compelling case study of how strategic trade deficits can fuel economic growth through infrastructure development and industrial expansion.

By importing substantial machinery, construction materials, and capital goods, Ethiopia has driven forward ambitious projects such as the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Africa’s largest hydroelectric power initiative.

Once operational, the GERD is expected to significantly enhance Ethiopia’s energy capacity, supporting industrial growth across sectors, as reported by the Ethiopian News Agency in 2023.

Furthermore, Ethiopia’s investment in industrial parks has attracted substantial foreign direct investment (FDI) from global players like China, Turkey, and European countries.

These investments have not only created jobs but also diversified the economy, with manufacturing exports reaching $404 million by 2019, a substantial increase reflecting Ethiopia’s expanding industrial capabilities, according to the World Bank in 2020.

The Addis Ababa-Djibouti Railway stands out as another transformative project, connecting Ethiopia’s capital to the Port of Djibouti. This electrified railway, part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, has revolutionised trade logistics, handling over 90 percent of Ethiopia’s international trade.

Its operational success underscores Ethiopia’s strategic use of trade deficits to enhance trade efficiency and economic integration within the region (World Bank, 2021).

Economically, Ethiopia has demonstrated robust growth, recording a 7.2 percent expansion in GDP in 2023, with forecasts suggesting further growth to 7.9 percent in the 2023–2024 fiscal year.

This growth is underpinned by significant FDI inflows, totaling $765 million in the first quarter alone of the fiscal year, supporting diverse sectors including energy, manufacturing, and real estate, according to the IMF in 2023.

Ethiopia’s approach illustrates how judicious management of trade deficits can stimulate sustainable economic development. By strategically importing goods for critical infrastructure and fostering a favourable environment for foreign investment, Ethiopia has positioned itself as a regional economic powerhouse.

This strategy not only supports immediate growth but also lays a foundation for long-term prosperity and economic resilience.

Nigeria: Evolving trade dynamics

Nigeria, akin to India, contends with significant trade deficits, primarily fueled by a substantial demand for imported goods. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that between October and December 2023, Nigeria’s exports totaled ₦12.69 trillion, while imports stood at ₦14.11 trillion, indicating a trade deficit of ₦1.41 trillion.

During this period, Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 3.46 percent compared to 2.98 percent recorded in the first quarter of 2024, when Africa’s fourth-largest economy witnessed a ₦6.52 trillion trade surplus.

Recent economic developments have shown a promising shift, with Nigeria recording a notable trade surplus of ₦6.52 trillion in the first quarter of 2024, driven by robust export growth as reported by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Nigeria’s trade landscape is evolving, marked by a surge in total exports valued at ₦19.17 trillion, a remarkable 51 percent increase from Q4 2023. Key trading partners include France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, and the United States, highlighting diverse global economic engagements.

The surplus is expected to bolster Nigeria’s foreign reserves, provide a buffer against external economic shocks, and enhance the country’s financial stability.

Despite these strides, Nigeria faces critical challenges that impede leveraging international trade for sustained economic growth.

Infrastructure deficiencies, such as inadequate transportation and logistical networks, hinder trade efficiency and increase transaction costs. Bureaucratic hurdles, including administrative inefficiencies and red tape, delay trade processes and adversely affect business operations.

Oil dependency exposes Nigeria to external economic shocks due to the volatility of oil prices, impacting trade balance stability. Additionally, limitations in value addition restrict economic productivity and global competitiveness.

To address these challenges and capitalise on its economic potential, Nigeria is pursuing strategic actions:

Diversification of exports: Prioritising non-oil sectors to broaden Nigeria’s export base and reduce dependency on oil revenue. This effort must be fortified by addressing institutional weaknesses, a serious problem in Nigeria.

Additionally, combating insecurity is vital, as it disrupts all sectors, particularly agriculture. It’s essential to recognise the principle of complementarity between the agricultural and manufacturing sectors; issues in agriculture indirectly affect manufacturing.

Promotion of competitive manufacturing: Enhancing manufacturing capabilities to compete effectively in global markets and increase value-added exports is a key strategy. This involves adopting modern technologies, improving production processes, and fostering innovation within the sector.

Stimulating Investment: Creating an enabling environment to attract both domestic and foreign investments across key sectors is imperative. This includes providing incentives, streamlining regulatory processes, and ensuring political and economic stability to boost investor confidence.

Development of the services sector: Leveraging information technology (IT) and services industries to drive economic growth and job creation is another strategic focus.

By investing in IT infrastructure and supporting the growth of service-oriented businesses, Nigeria can diversify its economy and create new employment opportunities.

Nigeria’s approach to managing trade deficits involves navigating inherent challenges while leveraging strategic opportunities to enhance economic resilience and sustainability.

By diversifying exports, boosting manufacturing competitiveness, promoting investment, and harnessing the services sector’s potential, Nigeria aims to forge a path towards robust economic growth and prosperity.

About the authors:

Oluwatobi Ojabello, senior economic analyst at BusinessDay, holds a BSc and an MSc in Economics as well as a PhD (in view) in Economics (Covenant, Ota).

Wasiu Alli is a business and finance journalist at BusinessDay who writes about the economy, business trends, and politics. He holds a BA. Ed. and M. Ed. in English Language and Education.