US Jobless claims hit 3.2m first time since 1982

The number of jobless claims in the United States has reached 3.2 million for the first time since 1982. The record is coming after weeks in which the pandemic coronavirus has forced many US businesses to shut down and either sack their entire workforce or trim it to size until the end of the crisis. It is 4 times the worst number on record ever.
US President Donald Trump has in recent times argued that shutting the economy down could have dire consequences. Hence, he had been at odds with health workers over plans to opening up the economy despite the spread of the coronavirus.
