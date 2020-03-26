Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.
Economy

US Jobless claims hit 3.2m first time since 1982

by
US Jobless claims hit 3.2m first time since 1982
Diaspora remittances from US face slowdown on immigration ban
The number of jobless claims in the United States has reached 3.2 million for the first time since 1982. The record is coming after weeks in which the pandemic coronavirus has forced many US businesses to shut down and either sack their entire workforce or trim it to size until the end of the crisis. It is 4 times the worst number on record ever.
US President Donald Trump has in recent times argued that shutting the economy down could have dire consequences. Hence, he had been at odds with health workers over plans to opening up the economy despite the spread of the coronavirus.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Appraising Nigeria’s conglomerates sector

Manufacturing PMI at 35-month low signals lingering woe for…

Nigerian firms’ confidence index deteriorates to 6.6 points…

1 of 1,107