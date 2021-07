Economic activities are gradually picking up in Nigeria but the pace is not enough for jobs to be rapidly created, or for those who were disengaged to find replacements. This is especially for urban dwellers who are the most hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, compared with their rural counterparts. This is likely to see some…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login