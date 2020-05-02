Udom imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew, use of face mask now compulsory in A/Ibom

Governor Udom Emmanuel has announced a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Akwa Ibom, from 8 pm to 6am with effect from Monday May 4 ,as part of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus which so far has claimed two lives in the state.

In a Friday night broadcast on the state radio and television, Udom said the ban on religious gatherings, hospitality services, social

gatherings, parties, funerals and concerts would remain in force until further notice, adding that all plazas and recreational centres would remain closed.

According to him, the use of facemask by all persons is now compulsory in public places while all schools will remain closed until further notice.

He said however stated that “our school on radio programme on the state radio which has been hugely acceptable and popular will continue to address the instructional and teaching needs of our students until we are able to reopen schools.”

The Governor who said markets would be opened three times a week, (Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays) between 10 am – 4 pm to enable people stock up their supplies added that face masks must be worn and social distancing must be observed by all.

In the broadcast, the Governor also announced that “all passengers using public transport must make use of face mask while tricycles must not carry more than three passengers.

“Taxis must carry a maximum of three persons (One in front and two behind), and buses must not carry more than two persons per row. All public transport operators must provide hand sanitizers in their vehicles.”

He said farmers would be allowed to carry out their tasks and freely transport their food items while wearing facemasks and not be more than three people in any given public transport vehicle adding that agricultural produce would be allowed free and easy movement across the state, while the use of facemasks must be enforced.

“To help reopen our economy and get the machinery of governance moving again, a phased resumption of duties will come into effect,” the governor said, adding that all Commissioners and Permanent Secretaries should work out modalities that will get the staff of their respective Ministries to return to work in batches.

The Governor who did not say when the phased resumption of duties would begin said the Commissioners and Permanent Secretaries should ensure that not more than 30 per cent of the workforce of each Ministry, Department and Agency is at work at any given time.

” All workers should observe social distancing and personal hygiene requirements including the compulsory use of face masks,” he said.

He thanked the dear people for the cooperation and understanding they have shown so far in fighting the pandemic, saying it is a challenge that has tested “our collective resolve and layers of our mutual engagements”.

He also thanked healthcare professionals and other support staff for the great care they have given to those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, that as a state the dedication of these our brothers and sisters “we are grateful to them and we ask God to bless them”.