Saskatoon Black Business Expo

The Saskatoon Black Business Expo is making a powerful comeback for its second edition, set to take place at Prairieland Park in Saskatchewan. Organised by the Saskatoon Black Business Network, this year’s event promises to be bigger, better, and more impactful, solidifying its role as a vital platform for Black entrepreneurs and business professionals.

With an expanded lineup of vendors, interactive workshops led by industry experts, and unparalleled networking opportunities, the expo is poised to further elevate Black-owned businesses in Saskatoon. “We have seen remarkable growth since our first edition, with more vendors and increased support from funders,” said John Owojori, co-organiser.

“This ensures greater visibility for Black entrepreneurs and their businesses.”

Attendees can expect an exciting showcase of Black-owned enterprises spanning various industries, alongside insightful sessions featuring successful business leaders such as Nowshad Ali, CEO of On Purpose Leadership Inc., as well as representatives from TD Bank and BDC. “The Expo highlights excellence in Black entrepreneurship and provides invaluable insights from seasoned professionals and funding organizations,” said Tosin Fetuga, co-organiser.

A significant highlight of the event will be the official opening ceremony at 10 a.m., featuring remarks from government officials, business leaders, and event sponsors. Additionally, organisers will unveil plans for an Entrepreneurship Pitch Award, scheduled for Fall 2025, aimed at further empowering Black business owners with funding and mentorship opportunities.

Beyond business showcases, the expo serves as a bridge between Black entrepreneurs and the broader business community, fostering inclusivity and collaboration. “This event connects Black-owned businesses with mainstream audiences, opening doors to new partnerships,” Owojori noted. “For instance, we’ve discovered Black-owned printing firms in Saskatoon that many businesses were previously unaware of—now they’re securing contracts for everything from lanyards to promotional materials.”

The expo’s impact extends beyond Saskatoon, as organisers aim to strengthen economic ties between Canada and African nations, encouraging cross-border collaboration.

“International business partnerships are key to economic growth, and this Expo plays a role in fostering those connections,” Owojori added.

Key figures such as Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly Speaker Todd Goudy and Saskatoon Mayor Cynthia Block have recognised the Black community’s contributions to the region’s economic development. “The strength of our province comes from the hard work and dedication of entrepreneurs, and the Black business community is an integral part of that success,” said Goudy. Mayor Block echoed this sentiment, emphasising that the Expo not only enriches the local economy but also strengthens Saskatoon’s cultural diversity.

With the backing of major partners like the Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce, the Saskatchewan Government, BDC, and WESK, the Expo underscores the importance of inclusivity in business. “The success of Black-owned businesses benefits the entire community by driving economic growth, creating jobs, and fostering innovation,” Fetuga said.

As anticipation builds, the Saskatoon Black Business Expo is set to be more than just a business event—it’s a movement for growth, empowerment, and collaboration. Entrepreneurs, investors, and supporters alike are gearing up for a day of inspiration, opportunity, and meaningful connections.

