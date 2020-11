Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State sees the need to curb tax evasion and improve data gathering, “while also making it progressively easier for our people to pay their taxes”. “All our actions in this regard must be driven by the current and emerging reality which clearly points to the unsustainability of crude oil sales…

Already a member? Login! Join now and gain unrivalled access to expert insights and analysis behind the story for just N1000/month SUBSCRIBE