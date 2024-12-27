Retailers lure customers with combo deals as gift items turn pricey

Retailers are attracting holiday shoppers with irresistible combo deals and exclusive offers.

From household essentials to luxury items, combo packages have become a strategic focus for top brands, promising convenience and value for money during the busy yuletide period.

Retail giants such as Shoprite, SPAR, among others, are unveiling thoughtfully curated bundles that cater to diverse customer needs.

SPAR Nigeria in a viral post said, “We asked, you answered, and we listened. This season, we have created the best gifting options for you to choose from. From Hampers ranging from N20,000 – N350,000, Luxury Perfumes that portray your class, and SPAR Gift Cards you have many ways to spread joy.

“And yes, we are also gifting you amazing discounts of up to 50 percent OFF across various products to show our love and appreciation. Because with SPAR Market, Joy comes already wrapped,” the post read.

On the flip side, Bokkumart offered 21 percent cheaper than open market discounts for 20 products running from December 15 to 21st. These products included: Maryland Cookies Original 138gm, Four Cousins Sweet Red Alcoholic Wine 750ml, and Escape Citrus Zing Body Mist 250ml, among others.

These deals combined complementary products at discounted prices, ensuring customers get more for less. For instance, grocery retailers offer combo packs of holiday staples like turkey, wine, and desserts, while electronics stores pair gadgets like laptops and smartphones with accessories.

“Holiday shopping can be overwhelming, and combo deals simplify the process while helping families save money,” said Sandra Adebayo, marketing manager for a leading retail chain in Lagos. “We want our customers to experience the joy of giving and celebrating without breaking the bank.”

James Praise, founder of Marketing in Action, said combo deals offer a way to move overstocked or low-performing items by pairing them with high-demand products.

“Retailers must carefully price combo deals to strike a balance between enhancing perceived value for customers and maintaining profitability,” he added.

E-commerce platforms are also jumping on the trend, leveraging data-driven insights to design attractive bundles tailored to consumer preferences. For example, Temu, the Chinese e-commerce platform offers products at heavily discounted rates, often starting at less than $1, thanks to the platform’s solid supplier connections and the substantial investment from PDD Holdings.

Shoppers have responded enthusiastically, with many reporting significant savings through these offers. “I purchased a combo deal on Jumia that included a smartphone and a power bank for half the price. It’s a great way to maximise value,” said Adekunle Oseni, a regular online shopper.

Read also: Christmas shoppers shun pricey gifts on inflation

Retailers are sparing no effort in promoting these combo deals, launching massive advertising campaigns through social media, email newsletters, and in-store signage. Influencers and celebrities have also been enlisted to spotlight these offers, further driving consumer interest.

Additionally, loyalty programme members are being treated to exclusive pre-sale access and bonus rewards, making the deals even more enticing.

Analysts believe the trend is a strategic response to rising inflation and consumer sensitivity to pricing. By bundling products, retailers can maintain sales volumes while offering customers perceived savings.

“Combo deals are a win-win for retailers and shoppers,” explained Michael Ekpenyong, an economist. “Retailers benefit from increased sales volumes, while customers appreciate the cost savings and convenience.”

Praise, earlier quoted, added that the consumer benefits by perceiving greater value—saving money or receiving more products for the price.

“Retailers gain by increasing sales volume and potentially clearing slower-moving inventory so they can restock new products for the new year and tap into the evolving customer demands of the market,” he said.

Share