Reps summon Attorney-General, Minister of Finance, others over China loans

The House of Representatives Committee on Treaties, Agreements, and Protocols has summoned the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed to appear before it next Tuesday and make explanations on the loans obtained by the Federal Government from China for railway projects.

Malami and Ahmed are expected to appear before the Committee alongside Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Ali Pantami.

The invitation was contained in separate letters dated August 18, 2020, and addressed to the Ministers and signed by the Chairman of the Committee, Ossai Nicholas.

The Ministers would be responding to questions on the review and implementation programme of all existing bilateral loan agreements between Nigeria and the Chinese Export-Import Bank and other loans sourced from China to finance the Lagos-Ibadan rail line and other projects.

The letters with reference no: NASS/9HR/CT.102/04 for AGF and NASS/HR/10/CTPA/110/07/095B for Finance Minister requested for: “Official documents of the power of Attorney-General for signing the loans as prescribed in appendix 3 of the loan agreements, certified official copies of the legal opinion given on all facilities as prescribed in appendix 6 of the loans agreements.

“All certified official documents of conditions precedent for each drawdown after the first drawdown as required in Appendix 2 of the loan agreements. Official documents of the power of Attorney for Signing the Loans as prescribed in appendix 3 of the loan agreements.”

“Official documents of power of Attorney for drawdowns as prescribed in appendix 4 of the loan agreements.

Certified copies of all irrevocable notices of drawdown on all the loan facilities as prescribed in appendix 5 of the loan agreements.”

“Certified official copies of the Legal Opinion given on all the loan facilities as prescribed in appendix 6 of the loan agreements. Official documents of the power of attorney for the appointment of the Borrower’s process agent on all loan agreements as prescribed in Appendix 7.

“Official confirmation letter by the appointed borrower’s process agents as prescribed in appendix 8 of the loan agreements. Official copies of notices of the effectiveness of the loan agreements issued on all the loan facilities as prescribed in appendix 9 of the loan agreements.”

“Officially certified copies of repayments schedule submitted by Nigeria and accepted by the leader before the effective date of the loan agreements and official copies of the Attorney General of the federation authorization of the loan agreements”.

