Relief for Nigerians as inflation to moderate around May
… CBN retains 11.5% benchmark interest rate … analysts differ on Emefiele’s next two months optimism
Nigeria’s economy may likely heave a sigh of relief should inflation rate moderate in May as optimistically stated by Godwin Emefiele, governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), after announcing a hold on its benchmark interest rate and other parameters on Tuesday. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which concluded its two-day meeting on Tuesday, has been…
