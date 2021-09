For its central location and good investment yield, especially in rental income, Yaba, Nigeria’s technology hub, has become a good and an attractive real estate investment destination with opportunities. To a cursory observer, Yaba, also fondly called Lagos Silicon Valley, is like many other parts of Nigeria’s sprawling commercial capital with a disharmony of car…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login