Presidency lists Buhari’s post COVID-19 action to stabilize economy

Presidency on Thursday assured Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari is taking strong measures to create good life for the citizens after the current global Coronavirus pandemic

These efforts are aimed at easing the anxiety on what the future holds for humanity post-COVID-19, particularly in respect of the economy, healthcare, job security, and general wellbeing.

In a statement by Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina, Presidency noted that Nigerians are not immune from the disquietude, as they belong to the global community, but assured that President Buhari has taken, and will further take, measures to make life abundant for Nigerians

The President had, as part of the response measures to address the nation’s dwindling economic fortunes, inaugurated the Economic Sustainability Committee headed by the Vice President to define a post-COVID-19 economy for Nigeria

He also set up the inter- ministerial economic team, headed by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, to examine the impact of COVID-19 on the economy.

This comes on the heels of a task force that was set up on free movement of farm produce headed by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Presidency said plans are afoot to tackle weak health systems and infrastructure through establishment of standard laboratories, intensive care units, and isolation centres in all states of the federation.

The health infrastructure will eventually be recalibrated for the good of the people, and in readiness for future emergencies.

“As long term measure, emphasis will be placed on integrating local content in proven researches in cure, and production of materials in the heath sector.

“A Fiscal Sustainability Plan to complement the suite of monetary and banking interventions recently announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Other measures such as mass agricultural programme, construction of roads, mass housing programme, large scale installation of residential solar systems, utilizing mainly local materials, expansion of the Social Investment Programme and the revision of the 2020-2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and the Budget 2020 assumptions and targets.

Presidency said ” time-sensitive expenditures are to be prioritized over less critical spending, while extant financial controls are to be strengthened to detect, eliminate and sanction instances of waste, funds misappropriation and corruption”