Pillions HangOut with Bikerz birth in Lagos to promote business patronage among SMEs

Organisers of the Pillions HangOut with Bikerz has disclosed that the decision to incorporate both power bikers and non-bikers in the first edition of Nigeria’s biking competition tagged, ‘HangOut with Bikerz’ was to promote business patronage among micro, small and medium scale enterprises (MSMEs/SMEs) within the power bikers’ community.

This they hope would create the needed platform for promoting love amongst power bikers and by extension, non-bikers through social interactions and business networking to harness Nigeria’s biking social capital.

“We are particular about growing Nigeria by aligning with Nigerian brands which puts Nigeria in the front burner in economic development by promoting Nigerian brands for all asunder. It is of no doubt that extreme sport such as racing is beginning to gain traction in this clime of the world and as such this event is showcasing bikers in their various professions,” said Awomolo Opeyemi, producer, Pillions Hangout with Bikerz, at the media parley held of Friday 11 February at Freedom Park, Lagos.

According to Opeyemi, the core focus of HangOut with Bikerz is to create a platform for the expansion of social capital base towards promoting safe riding across Nigeria. He posits that it also aims to create a platform for power bikers to know and understand the business side of one another through business networking and promotions. “Our target audiences are both power bikers and bike enthusiasts”.

Opeyemi disclosed further that the annual event will be held during the first quarter of the year in alignment with the celebration of love on the weekend after Valentine’s Day. This year’s edition is scheduled to be held on 19 February 2022. On plans put in place to ensure a successful outing for the bikers, Opeyemi said the team aims to close the gap identified in previous power bikers’ events such as starting events behind the scheduled time, improper event management, reduced opportunities for bikers’ interaction.

“It will interest you to know that a lot of business owners, managing directors, entrepreneurs’ and other professionals are in the teaming biking industry. The social capital that exists in this closed circuit cannot be over emphasized. Based on our target audience, the event financial projection is estimated at 10 Million Naira,” Opeyemi stated.

Ope Rotifa, Road Captain, Ride Your Ride Motorcycle Club, while speaking on the safety of riders said the various clubs of bike riders have made sure the safety of members are paramount. According to him, riders’ clubs ensure all members are provided with an insurance policy, even as members are advised to ride safely. Rotifa posits that individual riders who work with companies are provided insurance by their organisations.

Akinsola Akinseye, president, Alimosho Bikerz Motorcycle Club (AMBC), said over 2, 000 bikers from across Nigeria are expected to attend the event. He said this will also boost patronage of local businesses as well as create networking opportunities for riders. According to Akinseye, subsequent events will attract bikers from across Africa and beyond, which he said will boost Nigeria’s foreign exchange and in turn enhance the economy.