Pencom resumes data recapture exercise for RSA holders

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has announced the continuation of the contributor data recapture exercise for all Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders.

The Commission in a statement issued on Thursday, advised all RSA holders to visit any branch of their Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) to participate in the ongoing Data Recapture Exercise (DRE).

It stated that the exercise is for both active contributors and retirees whose data have not been recaptured.

“The DRE is in compliance with the directive of the Federal Government that all data generating organisations should harmonise their databases with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

“It is also consistent with the need to have a credible database of all RSA holders in Nigeria,” it said.

According to the Commission, necessary documents required for the exercise include staff identity card or any one of the following: national driver’s license, permanent Voter’s Card, international passport (mandatory for non-Nigerians).

Other requirements are enrollment slip issued by NIMC, birth certificate or sworn affidavit of age declaration.

Similarly, retirees, who are either on programmed withdrawal or annuity are expected to present the following documents a national driver’s license or any one of the following: a permanent voter’s card; or an international passport (mandatory for non-Nigerians).

Other requirements include: enrollment slip issued by NIMC, letter of retirement issued by the employer to the retiree.

“All RSA holders, who have had a name change (either their surnames or first names or both after registration), should present the following documents to their PFAs: marriage certificate (only applicable in the case of marriage), newspaper publication for change of name, sworn affidavit, confirmation letter for change of name from employer (if still in employment).

“All PFAs have been directed by PenCom to issue Acknowledgement Slips to RSA holders who submit complete documents for their data recapture,” it said.

The RSA holders will be notified of the status of their data recapture (successful or not successful) within five working days of submission of documents.

It also stated that two agents, Payone Solution Systems Limited and Afritech Multi Concept Limited, have been engaged by PFAs to carry out the DRE

consistent with PenCom’s approval.

“The agents are authorised to establish data recapture centres. RSA holders are allowed, therefore, to have their data recaptured at such centres by the agents (if they are unable to visit the offices of their PFAs).

“For enquiries or complaints on the Data Recapture Exercise, please contact PenCom on the following telephone numbers: 09133711199, 094603930, 094603939 and 07066924512, or by e-mail: dre.complaints@pencom.gov.ng.”