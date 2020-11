The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned fresh plans by President Muhammadu Buhari to borrow an additional $1.2 billion loan from Brazil despite the public outcry against the accumulation of loans from China and other foreign interests. The PDP cautioned Buhari not to further weaken the nation by using nebulous agricultural programmes as justification for…

Already a member? Login! Join now and gain unrivalled access to expert insights and analysis behind the story for just N1000/month SUBSCRIBE