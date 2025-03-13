Parthian Capital Limited, the asset management division of the Parthian Group, has made plans to raise N20 billion in two new investment funds, in line with the $1 trillion economy drive of the federal government.

Adedotun Sulaiman, chairman of Parthian Group, disclosed this in an interview with journalists immediately after the launch of the two new investment funds in Lagos.

The funds, Parthian Money Market Fund and the Parthian Dollar Fixed Income Fund offerings, are designed to provide investors with secure and customised financial solutions, fostering long-term wealth preservation and growth.

“I think I made reference to that in my speech about being our modest contribution to mobilising the capital that we need to build this country and achieve the president’s ambitious goal of creating a $1 trillion economy by 2030, which is only five years away from now. And we need capital. By the way, I would say we have a huge capital deficit in Nigeria, which basically defies developing countries,” he said.

Responding to the target amount, he said, “I think the ultimate size of the money market for the approval is about N20 billion. And the first wave of the fund is one billion. So, it’s going to be done in series.”

According to him, the fund is not restricted to any specific sector but will be deployed wherever necessary to drive economic growth. However, future financial products may be tailored to specific sectors, such as infrastructure or healthcare, to ensure focused development in key areas.

During the launch event, Oluseye Olusoga, group managing director, underscored the crucial role of the capital market in Nigeria’s economic development. “The capital market is the backbone of Nigeria’s economy,” he stated. “Our new funds are engineered to create long-term value and protect wealth for a diverse range of investors, retail, high-net-worth, and institutional alike. With these funds, we are providing the financial tools that will drive sustainable growth.”

Ibilola Ashcroft, acting managing director of Parthian Capital Limited, expressed excitement about the new offerings. “We are thrilled to introduce our investment funds to the market,” she said. “Each fund is meticulously structured to provide secure, dependable, and diversified investment solutions that align with our clients’ financial aspirations.” Ashcroft further noted, “The Parthian Money Market Fund is designed to offer competitive returns while minimising risk, allowing investors to optimise their portfolios without compromising on safety. Our team is dedicated to delivering personalised strategies that empower our clients to reach their financial goals.”

The Parthian Money Market Fund is a low-risk, open-ended investment vehicle focused on capital preservation and steady income generation. It offers investors a secure way to manage cash through diversified investments in short-term money market instruments. Meanwhile, the Parthian Dollar Fixed Income Fund enables investors to diversify thei

r portfolios with dollar-denominated securities, serving as an effective hedge against Naira depreciation while providing attractive returns.

The formal launch event brought together key stakeholders, investors, and industry leaders to celebrate this milestone and gain insights into Parthian Capital’s innovative approach to wealth management.

