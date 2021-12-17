Osinbajo unveils MSMEs shared facility in Edo

Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria on Friday inaugurated a shared facility for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to drive economic growth in Edo State.

Speaking at the inauguration of the facility in Benin City, Osinbajo said that the furniture cluster, which are top priority of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, would provide more job opportunities for individuals in furniture business.

“This is a priority of the president Buhari administration and as we all know they are engine of growth for the economy. This facility as we’ve seen already is equipped with the state-of-the-art machines, and the equipment which I believe when used to full capacity, as we were told, can produce maybe 250 furniture items daily including doors, tables, dining tables and cabinets.

“Our MSMEs partners will ensure that final products from here meet global standards and are exported to the rest of the world,” Osinbajo said.

Read also: Violating electorates right to free choice undermines democracy- Osinbajo

The Vice President, who urged furniture producers to take advantage of the facility in improving their production, assured that the Federal Government is willing to support all other efforts of Governor Obaseki in the facility or any other MSMEs in the state.

Governor Godwin Obaseki earlier commended the Vice President for locating the facility for furniture production in the state, saying that his administration plans to build similar facilities in six technical colleges.

“We are blessed with the main resources required to make furniture which is timber and it is available in our forest. And we had built decades of reputation for producing top quality furniture,” Obaseki added.