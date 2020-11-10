Organised businesses lose N5trn to #EndSARS protest, looting- NECA

Amid weak economy and rising economy unemployment figure of over 27 percent, organised businesses have put their total losses to the recent nationwide #EndSARS protest and the looting and destruction that followed, at N5 trillion. Taiwo Adeniyi, president of Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), at a press conference, Tuesday, in Lagos, on the state of…

