Organised businesses lose N5trn to #EndSARS protest, looting- NECA
...asks government to come up with interventionist measures
Amid weak economy and rising economy unemployment figure of over 27 percent, organised businesses have put their total losses to the recent nationwide #EndSARS protest and the looting and destruction that followed, at N5 trillion. Taiwo Adeniyi, president of Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), at a press conference, Tuesday, in Lagos, on the state of…
