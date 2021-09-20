Ondo industrial park to employ 120,000 youths – MD

Managing director of the Ore Industrial Park, Ondo State, Femi Akinkuebi, has said that about 120,000 youths would be employed at the park which is also expected to boost wealth creation in the state.

Akinkuebi disclosed at the weekend while speaking with journalists in Akure, on the level of progress made at the facility.

He said the Governor Rotimi Akeredolu-led administration was ready to avail youths, small and medium scale business owners the platform to thrive by growing their business.

According to him, the Ore Industrial Park is a public-private partnership (PPP) between the Ondo State government and Hessmac Industry Limited, and established on a massive 1000 hectares of eco-friendly, economic and industrial zoned land.

He said: “The Ore Industrial Park was created to eradicate poverty, improve the standard of living, boost wealth creation, unleash the nation’s industrial potential, and build a reputation for Nigeria in technology and industrialisation.

“There are about six companies currently on the ground while more companies will soon start working at the park.

“As much as we are interested in foreign investors, we can’t forget our people, this necessitates our approach to encourage both local and international companies. Even those with little or no startup capital are welcome to use our facility; we have a business conducive facility that will give your business the much needed leverage to thrive.”

Akinkuebi added that the park was designed to provide a world-class infrastructure and ultra-fast operational efficiency, as well as proximity to raw materials and target markets.