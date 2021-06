If there is anything to take away from the current increase in international oil price, it is the reality that Africa’s biggest oil-producing country may pay more than half a trillion naira subsidising the cost of petrol within the first six months in 2021. The current rising oil prices float all boats in Nigeria. While…

