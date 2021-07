The persistent decline in Nigeria’s foreign (FX) exchange reserves should not cause much worries as sources of accumulation have been identified. Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) show that gross official reserves declined by $910 million to $33.32 billion in June. External reserves stood at $33.14 billion as of July 8, 2020, the…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login