NIS-2022: Spain government to send trade delegation to Nasarawa in July

As a fallout of the recently concluded investments summit, the Government of Spain says, it is going to send a trade delegation to Nasarawa State in July, 2022 to begin talk on how the Spain government can invest in the state.

The Spanish Ambassador to Nigeria, Juan Sell stated this, when he visited the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Abdullahi Sule on Abuja Liaison Office, Yusuf Jibrin Maianguwa, where they discussed possible areas of exploration in Abuja, Thursday.

He said, they are going to maximize the opportunities offered by the Nasarawa State Government to particularly invest in agriculture and mining subsectors of the state.

Sell said, the Spanish Government was moved by the huge successes recorded during the just concluded first Nasarawa investment summit held in lafia, the state capital.

“Hence why the Spanish government is interested to maximize the opportunities offered by the summit especially on Agriculture and mining where the state has comparative advantage.”

He said, in July this year, he will lead a trade delegation from Spain to visit the governor and finalize talk in this regard.

The Spanish Ambassador, who described the summit as rewarding, equally expressed delight with the rich contents of Nasarawa Economic development Strategy (NEDS) document, saying it would further give him a clearer insight of the state for positive partnership.

He commended the State liaison officer, Maianguwa for his commitment and resilient in promoting the good policies and programmes of Governor Abdullahi Sule, and urged him to sustain the spirit.

Yusuf Jibrin Maianguwa, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Abdullahi Sule on Abuja Liaison office, while presenting the NEDs document to the Spanish Ambassador to Nigeria encouraged him to support the state government commitment in making State among the three fastest growing economy in Nigeria as well as investment hub

