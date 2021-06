Nigeria’s textile import rises by 258% in Q1 despite FX restriction

Despite the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) restriction of Foreign Exchange (FX) for textile products imports since 2019, its import has skyrocketed. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) trade report, importation of textile and textile articles rose year-on-year by 257.9 percent in the first three months of 2021 to N171.8 billion from N48…