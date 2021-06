For the first time in two years, Nigeria’s inflation rate slowed for the second successive month in May. The slowdown however does not provide much relief to fixed income-investors reeling from a negative real return. While the slowdown is good news for investors as it tends to increase real return on investment, the decline in…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login