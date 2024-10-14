Nigeria’s electricity customers rose to 12.9 million in Q2 2024 – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has released its Nigeria electricity report for the second quarter of 2024, providing insights into energy bills, revenue generated, and customer numbers by Distribution Companies (DisCos).

According to the report, total electricity customers in Nigeria reached 12.99 million in Q2 2024, up from 12.33 million in Q1 2024, representing a 5.35 per cent increase. On a year-on-year basis, this figure rose by 13.24 per cent from 11.47 million in Q2 2023.

As for metered customers, the number stood at 5.92 million in Q2 2024, showing a slight growth of 0.25 per cent from the previous quarter’s 5.91 million. This also represents an 8.18 per cent increase from Q2 2023’s figure of 5.47 million.

Meanwhile, estimated customers reached 7.07 million, up 10.04 per cent from 6.43 million in Q1 2024. On a year-on-year basis, this category grew by 17.86 per cent from 6.00 million in Q2 2023.

Regarding revenue, DisCos collected a total of N391.72 billion during Q2 2024, a significant increase from N291.62 billion in Q1 2024. Notably, this represents a 48.90 per cent year-on-year rise from N263.08 billion in Q2 2023.

However, electricity supply in Q2 2024 decreased to 5,612.52 (Gwh), down from 5,769.52 (Gwh) in the previous quarter. This shows a 5.03 per cent year-on-year decrease compared to 5,909.83 (Gwh) reported in Q2 2023.

