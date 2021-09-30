Nigeria’s air transport sees highest passenger departures since April 2020

A total of 232,501 passengers travelled out of Nigeria by air between the months of April and June 2021, representing the highest figures the country has seen in five quarters, (April 2020 -June 2021).

A new report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Air Transportation showed that a total arrival under foreign movement statistics in the period was 220,171 as against 222,453 arrival and 212,977 departure recorded in the previous quarter.

“On a Year-on-Year basis, foreign movement statistics for second quarter 2021 was 220,171 (arrival) and 232,501 (departure) as against 3,699 (arrival) and 16,163 (departure) recorded in second quarter 2020.

“Similarly, under domestic passenger’s movement, arrival in second quarter 2021 stood at 1,375,002 and departure at 1,381,696, as against 1,274,350 arrival and 1,247,797 departure recorded in Q1 2021,” it stated.

Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos state record the highest number of passengers with a total of 335,841 passengers (162,720-arrival, 173,121-depature) in the period.

This was followed by Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport, Abuja, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano state, Port Harcourt International Airport, and Maiduguri international Airport with 110,266, 6,443, 92, 30 passengers respectively.

The number of arrivals at the Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport, was 54,454, while departure was 55,812.

Similarly, in the period under review, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Port Harcourt International Airport, and Maiduguri international Airport recorded 2,942, 43, 12 arrivals and 3,501, 49, 18 departures respectively.