Nigerian states in more trouble as NNPC deducts N215bn from September FAAC remittance

The ability of Nigerian states and other tiers of government to meet their various obligations is under more risk as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it will deduct a total sum of N215.32 billion from its remittance to the Federation Account and Allocation Committee (FAAC) in September 2021. This means various state governments…