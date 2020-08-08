Nigerian economy remains our priority – Reps

The House of Representatives said the Nigerian economy remains a priority for it and in the same manner, with which it swiftly and diligently passed the Finance Act, the Deep Offshore Sharing Formula Act, and the revised Appropriation Act 2020, the House will continue to deploy strategic legislative interventions to improve governance and make the business environment more accommodating.

The lower chamber also assured that it would prioritize the Electoral Act (amendment) Bill, the Constitution Amendment, and the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB), among other all-important legislation as promised by the Speaker at different fora and in line with the contract between members of the House and the Nigerian people.

Spokesperson of the 9th House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu who gave this assurance in a statement in Abuja commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing into law the Companies and Allied Matters Act (amendment) Bill (“CAMA”).

He said: “The 9th National Assembly has scored another major landmark with the Companies and Allied Matters Act (amendment) Bill (“CAMA”), which was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, August 7, 2020.

“On February 25, while meeting with the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council led by Dr Jumoke Oduwole, the Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila had assured Nigerians that the House would fast-track the consideration and amendment of CAMA, stating that the bill was a key priority of the 9th House necessary to address national economic challenges and to improve the legal framework for doing business in Nigeria.

“The bill which was passed barely two weeks after that promise, comes as a result of the resolve of both chambers of the 9th National Assembly to facilitate the ease of doing business in Nigeria. Its final assent into law marks a key milestone in the fulfillment of the legislative agenda of the House under the leadership of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and is attributable to the harmonious working relationship between the Legislature and the Executive”.