Nigeria plans to hire an asset manager for its new Infrastructure Corp. of Nigeria Ltd., designed to raise as much as 15 trillion naira ($36.7 billion) for projects and to accelerate growth in Africa’s biggest economy. Abborfing to Bloomberg, the nation’s central bank and its funding partners – Africa Finance Corp. and state-owned Nigeria Sovereign…

