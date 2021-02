Nigeria is targeting a debt to GDP ratio of 40 percent by 2023 from the current level of 25 percent in a new Medium Term Debt Management Strategy approved by the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday, Feb.10. This comes as Africa’s biggest economy aims to accommodate new borrowings to fund budget deficits and other obligations…

