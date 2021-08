Nigeria requires an increase in FDI to accelerate economic recovery

An increase in Foreign Direct Investment inflow, a diversified export profile, and a business-friendly environment has been identified as being crucial for economic rebound post-COVID-19 in Nigeria. This was discussed during the half-year economic and business outlook seminar for 2021 hosted by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) in collaboration with PricewaterhouseCoopers PwC…