Nigeria’s trade balance took a turn for worse in the first half of 2021 as imports surged and the trade deficit hit N5.81 trillion, according to the foreign trade report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Nigeria exported goods worth N7.99 trillion in the review period, opposed to a total import value of N13.8…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login