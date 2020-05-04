Nigeria moved 11m people out of poverty in 10 Years – NBS

Nigeria, which has been dubbed the poverty capital of the world, moved 11m of its citizens out of poverty in 10 years, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.

The number of people living in poverty in Nigeria from 93.9 million in 2010 to 82.9 million in 2019, NBS said in its latest report, released on Monday. This translates to a drop of 11.71 percent over the period.

It also corresponds to a decline of 9.06percent when compared to the 91.16 million reported by the World poverty clock in February 2019.

“This results in the value of poverty line equal to 137,430 Naira per person per year: the individuals living in households whose per capita consumption expenditures are below 137,430 Naira are considered poor by national standards,” NBS said in its executive summary report.

Meanwhile, 4 out of 10 individuals in Nigeria were reported to have real per capita expenditures below N137,430 per year

According to the NBS 2018-2019 survey report which excluded Borno state, Sokoto and Taraba states have the country’s highest number of poor people at 87.73 and 87.72 percent respectively. Lagos and Delta states reported the least poor population at 4.50 and 6.02 percent respectively.