Nigeria on Monday received its own share of $3.35 billion from the historic $650billion Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) general allocation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to member countries. A top government source confirmed this to BusinessDay following IMF earlier announcement that the disbursements to member countries would come into effect Monday. Read also: Explainer: What…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login