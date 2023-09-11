NESG says 29th summit to focus on economic transformation

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) says it is anchoring its 29th summit (NES 29) on ‘Pathways for Sustainable Economic Transformation and Inclusion’.

The group said this has become imperative in view of the urgency to translate the nation’s economic growth into improved and sustainable living standards for all citizens.

NESG, in a statement, weekend, said that the theme of this year’s summit hints at Nigeria’s potential for sustainable development, leveraging innovative policies, robust institutions, strategic infrastructural investment, and human capital development.

It stated, “Nigeria is currently grappling with rising unemployment, income disparity, and multidimensional poverty. These challenges are worsened by an uneven allocation of resources, macroeconomic instability, and institutional deficiencies.

“The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report in 2022, which revealed that approximately 62.9 percent of the Nigerian population lives in multidimensional poverty, is a threat to the development of a vibrant middle class.

“With population growth outpacing poverty reduction, Nigeria’s current trajectory highlights the critical need to prioritise long-term development and shared prosperity,” it added.

Despite the ongoing economic challenges, the NESG, however, expressed satisfaction with the current administration’s 8-point agenda targeted at getting Nigeria out of the woods.

It referenced the World Bank’s forecast of an average annual economic growth rate of 2.9 percent for the country between 2023 and 2025, underscoring the possibility of positive change with all hands on deck.

According to the NESG, “Technological advancements and their increasing adoption offer glimpses of what can be achieved with proper mechanisms. The change in political leadership also brings the opportunity for fresh ideas and the rectification of economic policies that have weakened the fiscal system.”

The NESG also advocated for constructive dialogue that incorporates the ideas of stakeholders. It assured that NES 29 would build on the legacy of previous summits to nudge the public and private sectors to co-create solutions that drive shared prosperity.

“In the context of a new administration, there is an undeniable need to reinvigorate our efforts to achieve sustainable economic development. The 29th Nigerian Economic Summit is not just an annual event; it represents a call for change, a clarion call for renewed commitment, and a dedicated effort to turn our economy around for the better,” it said.

At the recent inauguration of the NESG and the Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning’s joint planning committee for NES 29 in Abuja, the NESG emphasised that the primary goal of this year’s summit was to enhance the economic agenda setting of the government.