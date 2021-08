Nasarawa state government says it has set a target to realize the sum of N18.6 billion as Internally Generated Revenue for the state by the end of 2021. Yakubu Mohammed Ahmed, chairman, Nasarawa State Internal Revenue Service, stated this when he led other members of the board for budget assessment before the state House of…

