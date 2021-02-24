BusinessDay
More woes for Nigeria as diaspora remittances drop 12% in 2020

…The Economist expects further global decline of 7% in 2021

The drop in remittances spells trouble for a country Nigeria which has already been hit hard by the global economic recession

International flows of migrant remittances to Nigeria, a significant source of economic support for Africa’s most populous country, suffered a 12.18 percent decline in 2020 amid the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. From the $23.8 billion reported in 2019, diaspora remittances into Nigeria dropped by $2.9 billion to $20.9 billion last year, according to data…

