Manufacturing in Nigeria can be frustrating – Daily-Need MD

Manufacturing in a developing country like Nigeria can be quite challenging and frustrating, Oluwatosin Jolayemi, managing director and chief executive at Daily-Need Industries, has said.

Jolayemi said this at a press briefing in Lagos to herald activities marking the company’s 50th manufacturing anniversary.

“We are celebrating the Grace of God that has been with us and guided our steps all through these 50 years. Manufacturing in a developing country like Nigeria can be quite challenging and frustrating and sometimes when you look back you cannot but give glory to God for seeing you through these challenges,” he said.

“We are celebrating the tenacity and resilience of Nigerian investors, represented, in this instance, by our Chairman, Otunba Oyin Jolayemi, OFR. Despite all that Nigeria’s economy has thrown at him, he was tenacious and resolute, staring at the vision he has had, to keep it on track,” he added.

He said as at the time the company commenced manufacturing in 1972 and even to this day, there had always been preference for imported goods at the expense of locally manufactured ones.

The MD said: “Even now, importers of foreign products who are not really providing employment to Nigerians are having a good day over local manufacturers.

“It was a huge task getting our first product accepted by distributors because consumers didn’t want a ‘local’ product. It took a lot of courage, commitment to quality and drive to stay on course through all these years.”

According to him, the company does not have any foreign partners and is a complete manufacturing outlet that is not involved in any trading as part of its business.

Oluwasegun Jolayemi, group executive director, said: “We are not the usual loud company – we only concentrate on making quality pharmaceutical products to sustain the health of the citizens. But if you know the numerous challenges associated with running a business in this country, this milestone is worth celebrating.”

Ngozi Osuji, company’s general manager, quality operations, said what has sustained the company over 50 years in the market is the quality of their products. “We as a company are continuously improving ourselves and moving with current Good Manufacturing Practices standards,” she said.