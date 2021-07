Mainstream media take on Buhari in ‘front-page protest’ against gagging

From July 12, President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration had been the subject of the first-in-a-while protest by Nigeria’s mainstream media against attempts at media gagging, restriction of free speech and onslaught on people’s rights to know. The Nigerian Press Organisation (NPO) last Wednesday said it would tackle Buhari on descending a democratic system back into the…