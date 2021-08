The decision of oil majors led by Shell to divest stakes from troubled Nigerian onshore operations is attracting interest from several indigenous firms led by Seplat Energy and Chappal Petroleum Development Company. In Africa’s biggest oil producing country, a wave of divestment by oil majors who account for more than 70 percent of Nigeria’s daily…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login