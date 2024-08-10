Lagos to begin 25% fare discount on Blue Line from Monday

The Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) said it will, from Monday, August 12, 2024, introduce a 25 percent fare discount for commuters travelling within the off-peak period, between 10.00 am and 4.00 pm daily, on Blue Line.

The state will also upscale the number of trips on the Blue Line from 54 to 72 per day while the current schedule for Sunday operations remains unchanged.

Abimbola Akinajo, managing director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), disclosed at the weekend that Blue Line train riders will now travel between Marina and Mile 12 in just about 18 minutes from the previous travel time of 25 minutes.

According to her, there would be a train every 18 minutes both ways, thus allowing commuters to plan their trips.

“The new train schedule is potentially expected to reduce journey times, encourage more riders to use the train system during off-peak periods and reduce transport spending. The new timetables are available on the LAMATA website, stations and our social media handles,” she said.

The Blue Line commenced passenger operation on 4th September 2023 and has moved close to 2 million passengers.