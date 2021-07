Lagos Agberos collect more cash than IGR of 35 states

As many states struggle to generate revenue, Agberos in Lagos state generate N123 billion yearly in Nigeria, more cash than 35 states in Nigeria generate yearly, according to a research by International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR). Excluding Lagos which generated N418.9 billion in 2020, this amount is bigger than the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR)…