Julius Berger gets one-year deadline to complete N280bn Bodo-Bonny road

The Federal Government has issued a new deadline of September 2025 for Julius Berger to complete the N280bn Bodo-Bonny Road project in Rivers State. This announcement follows President Bola Tinubu’s approval of an upward review of the contract sum to expedite the road’s completion.

Minister of Works David Umahi disclosed these details during an inspection of ongoing federal road projects in Rivers State on Monday. He stated that the approval came after extensive negotiations with the contractor.

“And let me say that we have given Julius Berger what they want in terms of the money they are looking for. We negotiated for one year, but Berger refused to shift ground. So, we have to allow you the total amount of money you are looking for and so we have given you the award letter. So, you have to go and sign the addendum,” Umahi said.

He added, “The President and the Federal Executive Council approved your request, so the project is now to a fixed contract sum of N280bn. This is the request of Berger and Mr President has done the request of Berger. So, Berger has to at least mobilise in at least three locations to get this job completed.”

The minister emphasised the new deadline, stating, “We are giving a deadline of September 2025; that is the deadline that this job should be finished.” He plans two more inspections before the end of 2024 to monitor progress.

Highlighting the project’s importance, Umahi noted, “Let me say that Mr President is very much interested in the early completion of this road and he has directed that the National Security Adviser and the Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL should do a meeting with me and the contractor, which we have done the first meeting.”

The minister also commended the contractors for their work thus far, assuring Rivers residents of the road’s durability once completed.

