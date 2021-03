Imo, Adamawa, Cross River have more people searching for jobs

The latest labour force statistics released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reveals that Imo State reported the highest rate of unemployment with 56.64 percent in the fourth-quarter (Q4) of 2020. The NBS data also show that Adamawa and Cross River states followed Imo, reporting unemployment rates of 54.89 percent and 53.65 percent, respectively….