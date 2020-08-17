Immigration generates N80bn from passports, others in three years

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) on Monday said it has generated over N80 billion from the issuance of international passports and other services in the three years.

This just as the House of Representatives Committee on Finance said a whopping sum of N72 billion of out of the N80 billion generated is lost to foreign and other technical partners of the Service.

The Comptroller-General of NIS, Mohammed Babandede in a presentation before the Committee on Finance Committee interacting with agencies on the 2021-2023 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) said the service generated N14.772 billion in 2018, N16.777 billion in 2019, and N5 .714 billion in 2020 from passport services.

According to him, out of the revenue generated from passports in 2018, N12. 181 billion went to Iris Smart Technologies, for 2019, N10.327 billion went to Iris, while in 2020, N3.508 billion went to the company.

Babandede stated that the Service generated N126.136 million, in 2018, N110.316 million in 2019, and N38.372 million in 2020 from ECOWAS/AA.

He explained that from the revenue generated from ECOWAS/AA, a technical partner, New Works Solution Limited, got N1.376 billion, in 2018, N1. 573 billion and N378.833 million in 2020

For Address Verification, Immigration Boss said the agency generated N2.075 billion in 2018, N2.715 billion in 2019, and N561.839 million in 2020, out of which a technical partner, National E-government got N302.069 million in 2018, N276.688 million in 2019 and N82.210 in 2020.

On the Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card, CERPAC, he said the Service, generated N20.358 billion in 2018, N40.786 billion in 2019, and N16.705 billion in 2020 but a partner FMI, collected N236.323 million in 2018, N2.056 billion in 2019 and N842.909 million in 2020.

In the presentation, Immigration generated N1.426 billion in 2018, N1.731 billion in 2019, and N763.240 million in 2020 from E-pass, out of which IPTELCOM gulped N2.442 billion in 2018, N3.343 billion in 2019 and N1.436 billion in 2020.

Also, the Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Company, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Sub-Treasury IPTELCOM took over N4 billion from a remainder of the N68 billion generated for the years 2018- 2020 from E-Pass and other services.

The payment to foreign and local technical partners namely, Iris Smart Technologies, NewWorks Solution Ltd, National E-government, Greater Washington, Contec(CERPAC-E-Pass), FMI(CERPAC-E-PASS), NIS (After-Payment To IPTELCOM), NSPMC, FIRS, Sub-Treasurer, and IPTELCOM got a dollar payment, totaling $92million dollars, representing over 80 percent of the revenue the NIS generated from 2018-2020.

In his ruling, the Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, James Faleke, resolved to summon all technical partners and agencies involved in the deductions of Immigration revenue.