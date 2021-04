After an estimated contraction of 1.8 percent in 2020, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) sees Nigeria’s economy growing strongly at a projected rate of 2.5 percent in 2021, moderating to 2.3 percent in 2022, driven by vaccine rollout. The Washington-based fund made the projection in its World Economic Outlook (WEO) report titled, ‘Managing Divergent Recoveries,’…

