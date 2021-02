Nigeria is digging itself deeper into a financial crisis that only a fundamental policy reset can salvage, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Monday. Nigeria spent N92 of every N100 earned in 2020 servicing its fast-growing debt stock, according to IMF estimates. That is the highest in five years, and is up from 52.6 percent…

