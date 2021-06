Nigeria’s remittances have been on a steady slump, down to 75 percent in the first quarter (1Q) of 2021, from 88 percent in the fourth quarter (4Q) 2020, and -71 percent in full-year 2020. This, according to the World Bank, is due to the dysfunction in the foreign exchange (FX) market, as very large discount…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login