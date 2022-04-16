How natural endowments can sustain Nasarawa’s economic growth

The enormous natural endowments, especially in the areas of tourism, agriculture and solid mineral subsectors have strategically placed Nasarawa State on the path of sustainable economic growth, should investors be allowed to harnessed the potentials for the overall benefit of the state.

Governor Abdullahi Sule stated this during the inauguration of a 18-man technical committee to supervise the transition of the Marhai Forest Reserve in Wamba Local Government Area, into a national park at the Government House in Lafia Thursday.

The governor who expressed interest in changing the economic fortune of the state, said that, his administration will continue to attract private investors to invest in the state, through attractive incentives, to facilitate the full exploitation of the state’s potentials for the benefit of the society.

He reiterated the determination of his administration to make the tourism subsector, in particular, not only a priority but to enable it serve as a revenue earner for the state, and also a big employment source for Nasarawa State.

According to Sule, tourism has become one of the most important tools for economic and sustainable growth in various countries of the world, more so that, it has moved from being a luxury and leisure enterprise, to a model of development and diversification, where most nations have adopted for sustainability and job creation.

He added that tourism is a tool for bridging the communication and cultural gaps as well as a means of dissemination of the values of tolerance and openness.

“It is imperative to state that, here in Nasarawa State, we are highly endowed with tourism resources and other natural endowments in the area of agriculture, solid minerals subsectors,” the governor said.

“These resources have placed Nasarawa State at a very strategic advantage as a tourists receiving destination, in view of our proximity to the FCT.”

Sule, however, announced the commencement of the development of the Shabu recreational garden and the Peperuwa Lake all in Lafia, which has been acquired and is being demarcated for eventual development as a tourists resort.

He expressed appreciation to the Federal Government, as well as the office of the Conservator General for taking over and upgrading the Marhai Forest Reserve into a national park, and tasked the 18-member technical committee to leave above board and justify government confidence on them.